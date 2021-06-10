Sex And The City Revival FINALLY Announces Return Of These 4 Beloved Characters!

Yasss! As much as things are going to be different in the Sex and the City revival — the lack of Samantha, that title — it’s nice to know we’ll see these familiar faces.

First up? The gays are back!

Naturally, Carrie’s other bestie Stanford Blatch is back, as is his hubby, Charlotte’s GBF Anthony Marantino, played by Willie Garson and Mario Cantone, respectively. Kind of a no-brainer, but hey! This is a SATC without Kim Cattrall, so anything goes!

We already knew David Eigenberg was returning as Miranda’s bartender baby daddy Steve, thanks to a highly placed production source spilling some beans last month. But until now it was unclear whether Charlotte’s hubby, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler, would be returning. Thankfully now we know for sure!

Again, seems obvious, but you never know. As they said in explaining Samantha’s exit, friends grow apart — and sadly so do spouses. Hey, we don’t know what they’re going to pull at this point.

But like we said, it’s nice that almost all our faves seem to be returning.

In a statement confirming the returning four gentlemen, exec producer Michael Patrick King said:

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

Hear hear!

