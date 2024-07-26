Ice Spice Blasts 'Rude' Claims Taylor Swift Is Only Her Friend To Dodge Racism Accusations!

Ice Spice is defending her friendship with Taylor Swift!

The two artists dropped a remix for the 34-year-old pop star’s hit Karma last year, along with an accompanying music video. See the collab (below):

From there, we saw the two hang out a few times. They famously had fun at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards together. Ice even attended the Super Bowl in February with Taylor! That’s an exclusive ticket!

Not everyone was thrilled about the collaboration or their friendship, though. Some people questioned Taylor’s intention behind it and wondered if she only hung out and gave Ice Spice a feature on the track as a way to make up for the racist comments her then-boyfriend Matty Healy made on The Adam Friedland Show.

Meanwhile, others just thought it was a calculated attempt for the Cruel Summer singer to get more clout. Wait, WHAT?! As if Taylor, one of the biggest celebrities in the world who can sell out stadiums worldwide, break records every other week, and has millions of fans, needs to hang out with Ice Spice or anyone else to be considered cool!

Taylor hasn’t addressed the accusations, she’s too busy being the most famous person in the world. But when asked about the claims Taylor is only pals with her for clout in a new interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, what did Ice herself have to say? Well, she didn’t just brush it off. Nope! No, the 24-year-old rapper slammed the “rude” comments about their friendship, saying:

“Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend? Taylor f**ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

Ice Spice called Taylor her “closest celebrity friend” — no matter what people think about it. If anyone still has doubts about their close bond, though, then see what TayTay had to say about the Barbie World artist for the cover story! She gushed about how much she admired Ice Spice to the outlet:

“I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works. Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.”

It’s safe to say this is not a fake friendship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

