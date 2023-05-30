Matty Healy Straight Up REFUSES To Apologize For His Many Controversies Amid Taylor Swift Romance!

Matty Healy is NOT sorry for what he’s said!

The 1975 frontman and his new girlfriend Taylor Swift have each been hit with an onslaught of criticism ever since the Chocolate singer’s problematic behavior and controversial conversation on The Adam Friedland Show podcast resurfaced earlier this month amid dating rumors. Now, he’s opening up about the headline-making trouble — but not in the way most fans hoped for!

In an interview with the New Yorker out on Monday, the crooner claimed all the viral drama doesn’t “actually matter.” While refusing to apologize, he revealed he was trying to bait his haters “a little bit” with the rude commentary. The 34-year-old explained:

“Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

When the journalist hit back, wondering if “maybe it does” happen considering all the news his controversies have been generating, he argued:

“If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

So… he agrees what he said or did was “bad” — but not enough to actually apologize?? Huh.

As Perezcious readers know, Matty first made headlines for laughing at racist remarks on the podcast, including comments about Ice Spice, and joking about watching the brutal porn channel Ghetto Gaggers. He’s also been called out for doing a Nazi salute during a concert and been accused of being anti-Islam and antisemitic in the past, among other things. Swifties were so disturbed by his actions, they launched the #SpeakUpNow campaign begging the Anti-Hero artist to speak out against her rumored new beau’s hurtful remarks. They even threatened to boycott the re-release of Speak Now in protest!

But at this time, Taylor has not commented on Matty at all — not even to confirm whether or not they’re dating, though she has said she’s never been happier and reports have claimed they are already moving in together. Interestingly, though, she did partner with Ice Spice on a new remix of her song Karma, which was released on Friday. The duo took the stage together over the weekend during The Eras Tour at MetLife in New Jersey, too. So, was this her subtle way of trying to make amends? Or just a coincidence?

Either way, we have a feeling fans will want Taylor to do a LOT more to rectify this situation — especially since Matty clearly doesn’t care about the controversy!! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

