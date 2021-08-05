Ice-T Defends Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter In Most Ice-T Way Possible!

Ice-T doesn’t see what’s wrong with the occasional suckle!

On Wednesday, the rapper clapped back at critics who got weirded out that his wife, Coco Austin, admitted to occasionally breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and the way he went about it was truly something!

While he clarified that the duo do, in fact, feed their daughter big kid food, the Law & Order: SVU star defended the infrequent nursing sessions by explaining that his daughter simply “likes to suck” on Coco’s boobs — just like he does!

He tweeted:

“News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…. She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!”

When another critic accused the Body Count artist of equating a sex act with breastfeeding, Ice-T issued another clap back, writing:

“Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird.. Now go back in the basement.”

He added:

“News Flash! I’m still Breastfeeding! Every chance I can…..”

Like father, like daughter, we guess?

