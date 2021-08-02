Coco Austin Says Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter Is A 'Bonding Moment': 'Why Take That Away From Her?'

Every parenting journey is different — and some are more unusual than others.

Coco Austin has shared a lot of her motherhood journey online. The model, who shares 5-year-old Chanel Nicole Marrow with her husband Ice-T, has never shied away from an opportunity to match with her adorable daughter — or from sharing a controversial parenting opinion. And recently, she doubled down on one of her more eyebrow-raising momma moves.

Speaking with Us Weekly about parenting dos and don’ts, the reality star confirmed that she continues to breastfeed the youngster. She explained:

“Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

She added that while her only child does “eat steak and hamburgers,” she also “likes a little snack every now and then.” The 42-year-old remarked:

“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Seems like a slippery slope — you could be breastfeeding for a long time if you wait for your kid to decide to stop! But as long as mom and daughter are both healthy and comfortable, there’s nothing wrong with extended breastfeeding.

Previously, the television personality had shared her gratitude to other mothers who understood her decision to continue breastfeeding. She wrote on Instagram:

“At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food… Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected “

Extended breastfeeding isn’t the only atypical move from Chanel’s “not typical” parents. Coco also told Us that they “don’t mind” having their daughter stay up late with them. While she admitted the schedule would become more regular when Chanel goes to school, she shared:

“We’re more of night entertainment. People have to understand, we have different times. Sometimes, I work until two in the morning. When [Ice-T’s] on tour, he’s doing a show at 12 at night. … So we transfer it a different way. Chanel gets up at 11 in the afternoon.”

The couple also enjoy sharing horror movies with their little one, who “loves” scary films. The momma revealed:

“She knows when there’s something that she can’t see. And she, like, turns her head and closes her eyes. She’s really good with that.”

Wow! Chanel is definitely mature — we’d still rather hide behind the couch than watch a horror movie most of the time! But the tot also still likes snuggling up with mom and dad, too, and frequently spends the night in their bed:

“We call it the family bed. We have Chanel and all four dogs.”

As you might imagine, having a crowded bed like that means the parents “can’t be really spontaneous anymore” with their sex life. However, Coco reassured:

“We have certain days where we have a free bed for our alone time.”

Coco’s parenting journey may look different than other people’s, but it sounds like she’s navigating it pretty well to suit her family’s needs. Good for you, girl!

