Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Breast Surgeries -- And Shows Off Scars One Year Later

It appears Chrissy Teigen may be in better spirits following her online bullying scandal.

On Thursday, the Cravings author took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her breast implant surgery scars. But this wasn’t a sad vid — no, she was happily flashing her assets and laughing about her past surgeries!

As you may know, it’s been over a year since the 35-year-old former model had her breast implants removed. She announced the decision to reverse the boob job back in May 2020, writing alongside a throwback photo at the time:

“I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

She has a point there! In the new video, Teigen belted out a random tune while lifting her top to reveal her underboob:

“Gonna keep lifting them, ‘til the end of time.”

The momma of two then joked that she has had “two lifts by [the age of] 35.”

Wow, does anyone else pick up a pre-controversy vibe from Chrissy here? It seems that the wife of John Legend has stepped back into the swing of things, after coming under intense scrutiny for her past tweets against Courtney Stodden, Farrah Abraham, and more. Take a look at a still from the Insta footage (below):

Good for you, Chrissy!

As we mentioned before, this is a huge difference from just a few weeks ago when Teigen confessed to feeling “depressed” and “lost” after being canceled for her offensive behavior towards others. She wrote at the time:

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

Teigen then went on to say how she wants to express her feelings to everyone like she used to but can’t because of her status as a member of the cancel club:

“I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Unfortunately, you cannot control the internet. You can ch-ch-check out the entire message again (below):

Based on her most recent post, it looks like Chrissy is putting this ordeal — and her ongoing sadness — behind her. Good! We mean, what else is she going to do? Stay off social media forever? Ultimately, the most important thing here is that hopefully, she has learned from her past wrongdoings and plans to turn a new leaf. And if she wants to return to her regularly scheduled content in the meantime, who are we to judge, right?!

Were you guys shocked to see some pre-scandal Chrissy Teigen content? Do you think she transitioned into it too soon? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

