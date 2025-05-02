'Hetero Awesome Fest' Planned For Middle Of Pride Month: 'This Is A Joke Right?'

A bar owner from Idaho is planning something they’re calling “Hetero Awesome Fest” at the State Capitol — in the middle of Pride Month!

The owner of Old State Saloon in the outskirts of Boise is at it again. Last year, Mark Fitzpatrick planned a “Hetero Awesomeness Month” for the entirety of June, and now he’s organized his own festival to… celebrate heterosexuality? According to a video promoting the event, the schedule includes local food and drink vendors, as well as speakers “who are on the front lines defending traditional family values”. In the clip, a voice can be heard saying:

“This festival is more than just an event. It’s a declaration that faith, family and freedom are worth protecting.”

MAJOR eye roll.

And it doesn’t stop there. In an email, per NBC, the bar owner said:

“The Hetero Awesome Fest and Heterosexual Awesomeness Month aim to celebrate the traditional family unit and address concerns about cultural trends influenced by liberal progressivism. Our event is not about targeting any group but about raising awareness of practices we find troubling, such as the encouragement of ‘gender transitions’ among children or their exposure to inappropriate content.”

It’s “not about targeting any group” he says, while targeting the LGBT community as a whole…

Just be honest and call it what it is: a blatant anti-LGBT protest! If it was really about the nonsense that is “straight pride” why are these people so focused on what the LGBT community is up to? Why would they schedule this in the middle of Pride Month? They could just stay in their own lane and set it all up for a different time. But no, it’s a blatant attack on Pride.

The fact of the matter is this is just homophobia they’re trying to sugarcoat — and we aren’t falling for it! Neither are people in the Instagram comments, who are saying things like:

“This is a joke right?” “lol” “Holy hell this is lame” “Well this is embarrassing…”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

