Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro Breaks Silence On Daughter Coming Out As Trans

Robert De Niro Breaks Silence On Daughter Coming Out As Trans

Robert De Niro has thoughts on his daughter coming out as transgender.

On Tuesday, the Meet the Parents star’s 29-year-old child Airyn De Niro came out as a trans woman in a lengthy interview with Them. So what does the legendary actor have to say about it? Well thankfully, nothing but good things! In a brief interview with TMZ on Wednesday, the 81-year-old broke his silence on the milestone news:

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”

Yay!! That’s so refreshing to hear! Especially in a time where so many trans folks’ rights are on the line.

During her interview with Them, Airyn expressed concern over how her family, including mom Toukie Smith, twin brother Julian, and her other six siblings would react:

“I think part of me is concerned that [my family] will maybe still think of me as the person I was before the transition.”

Well we’re happy to hear that’s not the case! At least not on Robert’s end!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon/WENN]

May 01, 2025 08:30am PDT

