Bryan Kohberger Interviewed For A Job With The Police Months Before Murders!

Did he aspire to be a killer? Or a cop? Or both?? The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students at their off-campus home applied for a job with a local police department months before the attacks.

Of course, we’ve been reporting quite a bit on the ongoing case against Bryan Kohberger. The 28-year-old is accused of murdering college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin last November in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University, which is just across the border from Idaho and only a few miles from Moscow. He was studying criminology — and, it turns out, had an interesting point of contact with cops months before the horrific murders.

According to a report published by the New York Times on Monday, Kohberger interviewed with the Pullman Police Department in the spring of 2022 for a job researching crime and public safety. At the time, he was finishing his master’s degree at DeSales University in Pennsylvania and had already been planning to attend Washington State in the fall of 2022 to begin a PhD in criminology.

Per the Times, Kohberger was one of four candidates who applied for the research position with the Pullman PD. The newspaper notes the job was a “graduate research assistantship” created by WSU. In the role, research assistants were tasked with designing databases to manage crime data for the department, along with writing reports and grants based on police needs.

It’s unclear whether Kohberger was hired for the job. It was scheduled to begin on August 22 of last year, right around the start of his first semester at WSU. But as the newspaper notes, the city of Pullman has “declined to answer questions about whether [Kohberger] got the position.” If he did, we can’t blame them for not wanting that known. But they really should be transparent at this point.

We do know, based on the NYT‘s reporting, that Kohberger sent at least one email to the department. On April 12, 2022, Kohberger emailed what appeared to be an interview-followup to then-Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins. With the subject line “Thank you,” the accused killer wrote:

“Chief Jenkins, It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety. I look forward to hearing from you.”

Exactly six minutes later, Jenkins responded:

“Great to meet and talk with you as well.”

And that was it.

As we noted, it is not known whether Kohberger ended up working for the Pullman PD. If he did, he does not appear to have had much more contact with Chief Jenkins. In July, the police chief left the city’s department for the same administrative role on campus with WSU.

But obviously, knowing what police believe they know now, the email exchange is creepy as hell. Especially since we’ve already reported on how Kohberger was allegedly doing skin-crawling research about how criminals picked their victims prior to the attack. This kind of research is necessary, obviously — but the idea of possible murderers studying law enforcement and serial killers is pretty scary.

