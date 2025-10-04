Health Influencer Mom DID 'Influence' Young Daughter's Death, Rules Coroner!

We have a devastating update to the Paloma Shemirani case…

In case you don’t remember, we reported on the tragic death of the 23-year-old back in July. She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023. By 2024 she had sadly passed away from a heart attack due to the disease. Shockingly though, her death was seemingly preventable — but she didn’t do anything to stop it. Why? Because of her mom.

In case you’re not familiar with Kate Shemirani, what you need to know is she subscribes to the RFK Jr. school of medical science…. in that she doesn’t trust many advancements, vaccines, or treatments experts recommend. She’s also a HUGE fan of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Yeah… The wild thing is, she used to be a nurse! She used to actually help people! But then, according to her son Gabriel, Kate became a total conspiracy theorist who he “entirely” blames for his sister’s passing. Why? Because she somehow brainwashed her own daughter into refusing chemotherapy. Paloma apparently had an 80% chance to survive if she would’ve just gotten treatment. But she didn’t. And Gabriel said it was their mom’s fault. She convinced Paloma to go through with coffee enemas with the Gerson therapy method, rather than getting doctor-approved chemotherapy to save her life.

Related: So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 Winner Joshua Allen Dead After Being Struck By A Train

And now the coroner has confirmed Gabriel’s take: Kate the influencer DID influence her daughter to make the decisions that led to her death.

On Thursday, coroner Catherine Wood ruled that Kate — along with Paloma’s dad Dr. Faramarz Shemirani, as well as a family friend — all influenced her decision to refuse chemo:

“The influence that was brought to bear on Paloma… did contribute more than minimally to her death.”

Even more sad, Wood says Paloma asked enough questions to the medical staff and doctors around her that they considered it “highly likely that she seeded some form of doubt in Paloma’s mind as to her diagnosis”. She said Kate’s care of Paloma was “incomprehensible.” Damn.

However, she notes it does not count as an “unlawful killing”. Meaning legally, momma won’t face justice for her daughter’s death.

So sad… But we guess it makes sense. At the end of the day, Paloma was a grown adult, at the end of the day it was her call. And even though she was totally manipulated, parents give s**tty advice all the time. Sometimes even bad medical advice. We’re no lawyers, but we don’t have the slightest clue what Kate could even be charged with!

Our heart absolutely breaks for Paloma’s loved ones, who are grieving the unimaginable loss. Meanwhile, Kate continues to post on Instagram about her questionable medical practices. She also often brings up her daughter’s death, claiming to have nothing to do with it… So we guess she’s not going to face guilt in any way…

Rest in peace, Paloma.

[Image via Kate Shemirani/Instagram]