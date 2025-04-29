Influencer Alix Earle's SHOCKING Pay For A Single Instagram Story Post!

You won’t believe how much Alix Earle makes for one single post on Instagram Stories!

According to The New York Times on Sunday, Article 41 co-founder Vickie Segar talked to athletes at the University of North Carolina about earning money, and lots of it, through their social media accounts. At one point, the Village Marketing founder, who worked with Alix on brand deals before, brought up the former podcast host and how much she makes for sponsored posts on IG Stories. The number will actually blow your minds, Perezcious readers! Segar started by saying:

“Let’s talk about the money in the creator economy. Does anybody follow Alix Earle?”

Related: Pete Davidson Shares INSANE Amount Of Money He’s Already Spent On Tattoo Removal!

She then asked the college students to guess how much she made for each Story. One said $100,000, while another guessed $70,000. However, they are nowhere near close to the actual amount! It’s way, way, way higher than those figures! Segar revealed:

“$450,000 per Instagram Story.”

OMG! WHAT!

And that’s only for an IG Story! Can you imagine how much she makes for a grid post or video on TikTok? We don’t know the numbers for those, but she likely earns more than a Story that goes away in 24 hours!

As you may know, Alix boasts more than four million followers on the ‘gram and over seven million on TikTok after she blew up due to her relatable videos about her acne struggles and “Get Ready With Me” content in 2022. Since then, many products she has promoted online sell out. It’s called the “Alix Earle effect.” So, it’s no wonder why companies are willing to shell out so much money for her to promote them — even just on IG Stories!

What are your reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Alix Earle/Instagram]