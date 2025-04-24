Pete Davidson Shares INSANE Amount Of Money He's Already Spent On Tattoo Removal -- And He's Far From Finished!

This is commitment!

Pete Davidson is in the process of getting his tattoos removed — and it is pricey AF! In a candid chat with Variety out on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum somewhat reluctantly revealed he’s dropping a pretty penny for his clean slate, saying:

“It’s a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose, but I think one of the tabloids already leaked it. I’ve already spent like 200K and I’m like 30% done. So, like, it’s gonna suck. Now that I’ve said [the tattoo remover’s] name, though, he’s a little nicer, for sure.”

WOW!

The 31-year-old will probably be getting tats removed for the next decade, so this price tag is only going to rise! Dang! He dished:

“I started during COVID in 2020 and it’s gonna take me another 10. My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back.”

The reason it takes so long is because he has to work around his busy schedule, the comedian explained:

“I have to plan it in between work because it’s a six-week healing process each time you get one removed. Each tattoo is 10 to 12 sessions. That’s 60 weeks of your life right there on just one tattoo to remove. So, it’s pretty horrible.”

My gosh…

While he’s pouring a lot of time and money into this, it’s worth it to him. The Bupkis star — who has struggled with mental health and addiction over the years and often checks into rehab for help — explained his motivation is “starting fresh.” He expressed:

“I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with tattoos, but mine, when I look at them, I remember a sad person that was very unsure. So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain.”

The King of Staten Island lead added:

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f**king drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.’ They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones.”

Makes sense! We bet it’s a really refreshing process to remove the ink that no longer serves him. No need to have a constant reminder of his dark past when he’s trying to move on! And he’s got the money to spend. But yeesh! That’s an expensive regret!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

