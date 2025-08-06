Got A Tip?

Young Influencer Chase Filandro’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We have a heartbreaking update on the death of Chase Filandro.

Over the weekend, the travel influencer’s sister announced that at just 20 years old, Chase has sadly passed away. Initially, no cause of death was reported, but that’s all changed now.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday that the Just Add Water lead singer tragically died by suicide. That’s so incredibly heartbreaking.

Related: Chef Anne Burrell’s Friends ‘Puzzled’ By Death Being Ruled A Suicide

In a statement to People, Chase’s family said:

“It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven. Chase brought joy, creativity, and inspiration to so many. While our hearts are shattered by this tremendous loss, we find comfort in knowing that his artistic legacy and the love he shared will never be forgotten.”

They concluded:

“We ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the beautiful life Chase lived.”

What a painful time for the family. Our hearts go out to them. Rest in peace, Chase.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

[Images via Chase Filandro & Franki Ford/Instagram]

Aug 06, 2025 11:00am PDT

