Influencer Chase Filandro Dead At Just 20 Years Old...

A young influencer looking to make a splash in acting and in music… has sadly passed away instead.

Friends and family are left mourning after 20-year-old Chase Filandro, known for posting content of his travel adventures, sadly passed away on July 31. The young star’s sister Franki Ford announced the news in a heartbroken Instagram post on Sunday. She wrote:

“My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life. He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered. Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks. He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on.”

So, so sad. You can read her full post HERE.

 

Take 2 Actor’s Studio, a New York-based acting school Chase was associated with, also shared their own touching words:

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the loss of our sweet Chase. He was truly the brightest light! I will forever miss his smile, his vibrant spirit, and the joy he brought into every room. His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Love you always, Chasie xo”

Chase was also known as the lead vocalist for indie rock band Just Add Water, performing as recently as last summer. As of now, it’s unclear what took his life, but we’re sending so much positive energy to his loved ones.

Ford shared a link to a GoFundMe page, which as of the time of writing this has raised just under $25,000. You can learn more HERE. Rest in peace, Chase.

[Images via Chase Filandro/Instagram]

Aug 05, 2025 17:30pm PDT

