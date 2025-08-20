Influencer Killed By Stray Bullet From Unrelated Road Rage Incident!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A TikTok cooking and lifestyle influencer was shot and killed by a stray bullet in front of several of her family members, including her own young child, during a road rage incident she wasn’t even involved in.

According to multiple media reports, Yarely Ashley Hermosillo (pictured above, left) was riding along in a car in the city of Glendale, Arizona, just before midnight on Saturday. She was in the car with her mom, her 4-year-old son, and her boyfriend — the latter of whom was driving. But as they pulled along a street in Glendale, Hermosillo was suddenly struck through the eye by a bullet that had allegedly been fired at random by a man involved in a road rage incident with a separate car at the same time.

Per the Glendale Police Department speaking to TMZ and others, the content creator was driven straightaway to a hospital in the area by her boyfriend after the shooting. Tragically, though, she did not survive. She was just 27 years old and leaves behind her young son along with the rest of her loving family.

The driver who allegedly fired the gun has been identified as Jesus Preciado Dousten (pictured above, in his mugshot after his arrest). Glendale cops say that he was driving a pickup truck when he appeared to have gotten into an argument with the driver of another pickup. During that argument, Dousten allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a bullet in a random direction — the same bullet that police say ended up going through the passenger window of the Chevy Equinox in which Hermosillo was riding.

Cops claim Dousten has already admitted to them that he’d been drinking alcohol and playing poker at a friend’s house earlier that night. However, investigators don’t know if Dousten was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the road rage incident has also been identified, per media reports. However, cops say that he committed no crime.

Dousten has since been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, illegal possession of a firearm, and endangerment. Per TMZ, he is being held in jail in Maricopa County, Arizona on a $1 million bond.

Hermosillo had several hundred thousand followers on TikTok and Instagram, and would share lots of videos of recipes, food ideas, and lifestyle content across both platforms. You can see some of her most recent videos (below):

BTW, her family has put up a GoFundMe following her death. On it, they called her killing a “senseless act of violence.”

Rest In Peace…

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

