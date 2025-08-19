Teen Who Killed Uber Driver To 'Let Off Steam' Has Now Confessed To THREE More Murders!

Well, this is a disturbing plot twist…

You probably heard about this horror story already — but it gets worse. 18-year-old Sheliky Sanchez was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence after he shot and killed a random Uber driver named Joseph Andrus in New Mexico in the early morning hours of August 7. A criminal complaint claimed the teen’s girlfriend ordered an Uber from her account to pick him up that day, so he could get a car from a friend “to borrow.” She watched him leave in the ride share, but received an alert that it came to a stop before the scheduled drop-off time, causing her to worry. When she called to check on her boyfriend, he insisted everything was fine. But it was far from it.

Sanchez had killed the Uber driver. And he took the guy’s car, returning to his girlfriend’s place in the Ford Escape that belonged to Andrus, which they then used to… go to McDonald’s.

After law enforcement found Andrus’ body, they arrested Sanchez and his girlfriend. While the teenager attempted to act innocent in the beginning, he later came clean. He admitted he shot Andrus “five times” and watched him die before driving away. And the teen only took this guy’s life, he told police, because “he wanted to let some steam off” due to “so much stress and so much bulls**t.”

WTF!

Now Sanchez has been hit with additional charges — and more could be coming his way if what he told police is true! During the interview with law enforcement, he said that Andrus “seemed like a good guy,” and he doesn’t “really go for good people.” A phrase like that had us raising our eyebrows and questioning: Did Sanchez hurt someone before Andrus? Well, it turns out that’s exactly what he meant! This wasn’t his first kill!

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman revealed in an update on Thursday that Sanchez claimed “during his police interview following the murder, he had killed three other people when he was a juvenile.” OMG! There were no other details about the three crimes, but Bregman said that “police are currently investigating those claims.”

And that wasn’t the only news from the DA. Bregman also shared that Sanchez received more charges — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and witness intimidation. That stems from an incident the court learned about last week. The district attorney noted that police claimed “Sanchez held a gun to the head of a 7-year-old child and threatened him, telling the child to stay quiet about the incident” back in May. JFC.

How terrifying! A judge ruled at the hearing that Sanchez will remain in police custody as the case goes through the judicial process. We’ll wait and see what the police find in their investigation into these three other alleged crimes.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

