Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck’s Mormon Wives Star Cousin Calling Herself ‘The New Jenny From The Block’ Amid J.Lo Divorce! Take A Tour Inside Jennifer Garner’s Lush LA Home! Ben Affleck GHOSTED Jennifer Lopez! That Date Of Separation DID Mean Something! Jennifer Lopez Wants To Make This MAJOR Shift In Her Career Following Ben Affleck Divorce! Ben Affleck Is 'Focused On The Positives' Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce -- While She Feels VERY Differently! Jennifer Lopez Gets SUPER Cryptic With Eye-Catching New Instagram Posts Amid Ben Affleck Divorce! Ben Affleck Desperately Trying To 'Erase' Kick Kennedy Relationship -- He's 'Concerned About What J.Lo Would Think' Where Is Jennifer Lopez?!? What Are Ben Affleck & Kick Kennedy Really Doing Together? New Details Behind Sightings! Ben Affleck Is Playing The Game And A HYPOCRITE! | Perez Hilton Jennifer Lopez Divorce Judge's Son-In-Law Is Ben Affleck AND Alex Rodriguez's Agent! Um... WHAT?! Now That The Divorce Decision Has Sunk In, Jennifer Lopez Is REALLY Feeling Some Type Of Way About Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Garner

Take A Tour Inside Jennifer Garner’s Lush LA Home!

Take A Tour Inside Jennifer Garner’s Lush LA Home!

Jennifer Garner is taking fans inside her fabulous home!

The 13 Going on 30 star welcomed Architectural Digest into her home in a video posted on Tuesday, and boy does she know how to live! Take a look inside her cozy “farm-style” LA home she shares with kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 (below):

Absolutely gorgeous!!!

Related: J.Lo Wants To Make This MAJOR Shift In Her Career Following Ben Divorce!

Maybe this is more what Ben Affleck was looking for as opposed to his and Jennifer Lopez’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Architectural Digest/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2024 13:41pm PDT

Share This