Take A Tour Inside Jennifer Garner’s Lush LA Home!

Jennifer Garner is taking fans inside her fabulous home!
The 13 Going on 30 star welcomed Architectural Digest into her home in a video posted on Tuesday, and boy does she know how to live! Take a look inside her cozy “farm-style” LA home she shares with kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 (below):
Absolutely gorgeous!!!
Maybe this is more what Ben Affleck was looking for as opposed to his and Jennifer Lopez’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion??
Thoughts, Perezcious readers??
[Images via Architectural Digest/YouTube]
Sep 04, 2024 13:41pm PDT