Jennifer Lopez Wants To Make This MAJOR Shift In Her Career Following Ben Affleck Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez wants a do-over.

The Waiting For Tonight singer is angling for a bit of a re-do on her career push and her public image here in the weeks and months following her split from Ben Affleck. According to a shocking new report from Page Six on Tuesday night, she is specifically pushing for a makeover of sorts! Not a beauty-related makeover, either — but one that refocuses her career and her public brand to head to new heights! Inneresting!

Related: Ben Is ‘Focused On The Positives’ Amid J.Lo Divorce — While She Feels VERY Differently!

Per that outlet, the 55-year-old star is “looking to make over her image” as she moves forward following the divorce from the Argo star. Remember, Lopez just posted an intriguing set of images to her Instagram account over the long Labor Day weekend not-so-subtly hinting that she was “in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.” But if this career shake-up claim is correct, well, she doesn’t seem to out of reach and at peace after all!

According to that Page Six report, the makeover is NOT about pushing out those in Lopez’s long-time inner circle. Manager Benny Medina is said to still be very close to the star, as is the rest of her close team members. But she is down to bring in some new blood, too, and listen to what they have to say about where her career should go from here. A source explained:

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her.”

The source continued by referencing the need for the Atlas star to reinvigorate her career and her personal life by hearing new advice from some different people than those who have been backing her for so long:

“She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions.”

Honestly, from both a personal perspective AND a professional angle, this may not be the worst idea in the world. For one, Lopez has been engaged six times, married four times, and divorced after all four. Talk about unlucky in love! And needing a change in how she goes about things! So, a new POV might be just the thing she needs to snap herself out of it.

And beyond that, she’s fresh off the shocking cancellation of her summer tour — which was already really, really struggling to move tickets and sell out arenas. Obviously, having a little fresh blood to mix things up with how she goes about her career might not be the worst thing in the world, either!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Is J.Lo due for a career makeover, and a new way of looking at all the things in her life?! Will it help her get past the rough end of her marriage to Ben?! Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]