Internet Goes WILD Over Identical Twins Speaking In Near Perfect Sync In News Clip… And It Turns Out They’re Local Legends!

Identical Australian twins have gone viral for the uncanny way they speak in a local news interview.

On Monday, Bridgette and Paula Powers spoke with Australia’s 7NEWS Queensland about their mom coming face-to-face with an armed car thief in a terrifying confrontation. The story is certainly a worthwhile listen on its own as it details a harrowing scenario… But it’s hard to focus on the content when you can’t stop having your mind blown by how they speak nearly PERFECTLY in sync the entire time!

While sporting matching ponytails, earrings, and blue shirts featuring bunnies on them, the women, dubbed the Twinnies, tell the frightening tale of the thief threatening to shoot their mother… Word for word! In real time! You can watch the impressive clip (below):

Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/BRLNjRecAf — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) April 21, 2025

OMG!

It didn’t take long for social media users to discover the clip and gawk over the “amazing” bit of television! It’s like something from a movie! What does this mean about “the twin thing”? See some of the best comments (below):

“This is freaking amazing! I would love to see a brain wave study of what’s going on in their respective auditory cortexes when they speak. Like I wonder if each twin internally processes the other’s voice as her own.” “It seems that they’re so used to it that they almost wait until the other twin starts to talk to make sure they’re going to say the same thing. Wild.” “I feel guilty about enjoying this interview so much as the crime was pretty horrific. However these ladies are just adorable! Very kind souls (or possibly soul?).” “I believe these two women could prove telepathy if they were tested under the correct environment and conditions” “‘ ..our heart started to pound ..’ Like just one heart! The Twinnies are a unique phenomenon, and delightful people.” “I’m impressed with the reporter for being able to interview them without laughing.” “I know they annoying as hell to hang out with” “This is amazing. I don’t know if I should laugh?? Or if this is this a set up?? If this is real, can you imagine spending a day with these two.”

Others have since come to realize Bridgette and Paula are something of local legends as they actually run a bird sanctuary and were once even mentored by THE Steve Irwin:

“Everyone being absolutely shocked at the Twinnies is very funny to me. They are local legends to my home town. They run a bird sanctuary on Steve Irwin Way and are lovely people.” “I worked for the Sunshine Coast Daily for years and often had to interview the Power sisters in their work rescuing pelicans. They have always been like this. They’re known as the ‘twinnies’ or the pelican twins and you never interviewed just one — they were always a pair” “So the world is just discovering the Twinnies — who have been well known and well respected for their work with injured seabirds on the Sunshine Coast for decades. A fair bit of nastiness on display, which is disappointing. These women are genuine and much loved. Not freaks.” “Omg it’s the Twinnies who dedicate their lives to saving & rehabilitating seabirds. So glad they are all safe.”

I'm just so happy the rest of Australia is learning about the Power "twinnies" and all it took was a carjacking and a fatality. pic.twitter.com/a81CehPeih — Agent Smart (@agentsmart) April 21, 2025

How wild! We’re so glad they’re okay. It sounds like they do amazing work and are rightfully beloved!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

