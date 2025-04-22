Shaq Abruptly Runs Off TV Set For Bathroom Emergency: ‘Sorry About That, America’

When nature calls Shaq, he has no choice but to answer… Even if he’s on-air!

In a hilarious clip from Monday night’s episode of Inside the NBA, the basketball legend abruptly gets up from his chair — without saying a word — while Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson talk sports. Charles immediately asks him, “Are you alright, big fella?” and Kenny wonders if he’s “catching a cramp.” But in reality the 53-year-old was catching a cramp without the “m,” if you catch our drift! LOLz!

As Shaq shuffles out from behind the desk he beings jogging for the exit and nonchalantly says:

“Go ahead, keep talking.”

Charles reminds him, “We’re on TV,” before he responds:

“I know what we’re doing, but…”

HA! Catching on, Kenny jokes, “That’s that olive oil you’ve been drinking,” before Charles says, “Hey, take some matches with you.”

The camera then cuts to Shaq running out the door in desperate need of a bathroom. OMG! When he finally returns, he playfully says, “Sorry about that, America.” You can watch the full clip (below):

Ohhhh, Shaq. Never change!

[Images via TNT/YouTube]