It Ends With Us Crew Member Speaks! Does Not Believe Blake Lively’s Claims! Says That Ryan Reynolds’ Wife: Blake Lively takes another L! Related Posts It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors! Justin Baldoni Is Doing It Again! He’s Orchestrating ANOTHER Vicious Smear Campaign! This Time: She’s Bad For Business! Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Costars Distancing Themselves From Her! Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 14, 2025 13:40pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively PerezTV YouTube