It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni Of 'Harassing' Her!

Justin Baldoni was just hit with MORE harassing allegations!

As we covered, the It Ends With Us director has been trying to track down Isabela Ferrer amid his battle with Blake Lively. In a subpoena, he demanded all her communications with the Gossip Girl alum about the lawsuit (as well as conversations with himself and his producing partner). But throughout the last month, he’s sent out a process server to serve the 24-year-old on several occasions without luck. That’s what led his lawyers to file a motion in court on August 12, pointing out they haven’t been able to find the rising star. She was totally MIA — but now she’s reemerged… with shocking claims against him!

Lawyers for Isabela fired back via a new filing obtained by People on Monday. In it, they claim the 41-year-old has “engaged in bad faith tactics” and filed his motion “for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing” Isabela! Yikes! He’s already in hot water for allegations of sexual harassment — and now he’s getting accused of harassment of a different kind?!

The actress is now asking the court to deny Justin’s motion and hit him with sanctions! Oof!

Here’s the deal. Blake first subpoenaed the Evil alum — who played the younger version of the leading lady in the Colleen Hoover film — in February, asking for communications relevant to the dispute against Baldoni. Isabela responded by invoking an indemnification clause in her IEWU acting contract with Justin’s Wayfarer Studios at It Ends With Us Movie, LLC, which requires them to pay her legal fees — something they allegedly haven’t done!

The new filing claims:

“It Ends, LLC has not honored its obligations.”

Ferrer’s attorneys alleged Wayfarer Studios agreed to compensate her on the “serious” condition that she “confirm that she will ‘surrender control'” of her response, “not actually allowing Ms. Ferrer to provide the documents that reveal the true facts.” What??

After submitting her relevant communications to Lively’s team, Isabela claims Justin and his collaborators have “been improperly attempting to exert control over” her — including via the new subpoena that apparently overlaps with Blake’s. The legal team stated:

“Baldoni made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials, demonstrating that the real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms. Ferrer.”

They argue that the subpoena and motion “are transparent efforts to exert pressure on Ms. Ferrer,” including by sharing “addresses that could have been Ms. Ferrer’s home.” The filing declared:

“This sort of conduct from Baldoni is not new.”

WTF.

Such an unnecessary security risk to put her through, if true!

The lawyers also claim the delayed negotiation over her legal fees is a “transparent attempt to put financial pressure on” the young star:

“Ferrer sought reasonable extensions of time from Lively to respond to the Lively Subpoena until the indemnity issue was resolved.”

As Perezcious readers now, Justin’s countersuit against Blake was dismissed, and he has focused his attention on fighting her suit, in which she accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation. The Jane the Virgin alum has accused his on-screen love interest of telling Isabela and other cast members to “shun” him in an attempt to make him look bad during the press tour. Isabela spoke highly of Justin until the lead-up to the premiere. It certainly doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms anymore!

And Justin is already hitting back!

In a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, Justin denied the harassment allegations. His reasoning? He claimed he wasn’t in the wrong because he wasn’t the first to subpoena the actress.

His lawyers claimed they followed Lively’s subpoena with their own to obtain “documents that [Isabela] either neglected to produce or were not requested” by Blake. They requested this info from Isabela’s lawyer “twice” — but both requests were allegedly “ignored.”

They also noted they didn’t contact Ferrer’s talent agency because they thought her attorney was the “appropriate person with whom to communicate.” With all this said, they requested that their motion to serve Isabela be granted.

Thoughts, y’all?? The mess continues…

