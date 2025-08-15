Justin Baldoni Struggling To Track Down It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer As He Demands Her Texts With Blake Lively! 

Justin Baldoni can’t find Isabela Ferrer!

As the It Ends With Us director’s legal battle against his co-star, Blake Lively, rages on (after she accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation), he’s struggling to track down an actress who was a material witness to the lawsuit!

As Perezcious readers know, Isabela played young Lily Bloom in the Colleen Hoover film adaptation — AKA the younger version of Blake’s character. She was pulled into headlines a lot at the start of this legal feud. First, it was revealed she spoke incredibly highly of the Jane the Virgin star — that is, BEFORE the press tour started and she was buddy-buddy with the Gossip Girl alum! In his since-dismissed countersuit, Justin alleged Blake had instructed Isabela (and other cast members) to shun him.

Isabela was even the cast member Justin and Blake claimed Taylor Swift was involved with hiring! Plus, Isabela was believed to be one of two actresses who made complaints on set and were willing to testify in the legal battle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Suffice to say, all eyes were on the budding actress. And yet, for the last few months, she’s been totally MIA! Her socials have essentially gone dark as she hasn’t posted on her Instagram feed in months. For a rising star, that’s unusual, y’know? It’s almost like someone told her to lie low and stay the hell away from this drama! But Justin is eager to pull her right back in!

In court papers obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the legal team revealed they’re having a hard time finding the 24-year-old, who they say is a material witness to the suit. Why’s this so important, though? Well, they claim she’s got evidence they want!

Justin’s camp said they served Isabela a subpoena demanding she hand over “all documents relating to any discriminatory, harassing, retaliatory, inappropriate or unwelcome action, conduct or statement” made during production or afterward. Justin also asked her to turn over all documents related to any complaint of harassment or workplace misconduct on set.

And the real kicker? He wants her communications with Blake — specifically, those about the lawsuit! On top of that, she’s also been asked to fork over all her communications with Justin and his business partner.

He must think she’s got a lot of valuable intel for his side of the case! But the problem: Isabela’s lawyers have failed to respond to the subpoena. A process server has been on the hunt for her multiple times throughout early August, showing up at an address in Brooklyn that is believed to be her home. But despite arriving at different times in the day, they haven’t been able to track the performer down:

“It appears that none of the persons present at the Brooklyn location were familiar with Isabela Ferrer.”

Hmm. The process server also went to an address in Sag Harbor, but they weren’t able to find Isabela there, either. Huh. Where is she?? Does she not want to be found?? Is she avoiding this subpoena on purpose?!

It’s unclear what happens next, but Justin is clearly determined to find her and get those texts! We’ll keep an eye out on updates as this never-ending battle continues…

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

