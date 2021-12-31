Jack Osbourne Is Engaged To Girlfriend Aree Gearhart!

Jack Osbourne is engaged!

The 36-year-old television personality shared that he popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearhart, on social media Thursday. Alongside a selfie of the couple showing off the diamond ring, he wrote:

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

AWWW! Ch-ch-check out the bling (below):

Related: Alex Pettyfer Shares NSFW Selfie To Mark 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Toni Garrn!



Aree posted the same picture on Instagram, adding:

“today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Shortly after The Osbournes alum dropped the happy news, his family offered up their congratulations. In the comments of Aree’s post, Kelly Osbourne gushed:

“I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!”

Sharon Osbourne expressed her enthusiasm for the pair on her IG account, saying:

​​“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

As you may know, Jack was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. They share three children together: Pearl Osbourne, Andy Osbourne, and Minnie Osbourne.

Congratulations!!!

[Image via Jack Osbourne/Instagram]