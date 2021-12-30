Magic Mike’s Alex Pettyfer Puts His Peen On Display In Anniversary Pic With Topless Wife Toni Garrn!

Apparently, things got a little too hot and heavy between Alex Pettyfer and his wife Toni Garrn while they celebrated their wedding anniversary!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor hopped on Instagram to honor his four years of marriage to the 29-year-old. Posting pictures of the two locking lips and embracing, as well as a shirtless snap of the couple, he wrote in the caption:

“Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend. Let’s hope 2022 let’s us all enjoy some magical adventures together, these pictures being my ‘22 inspiration.”

Related: Busy Philipps Shares Mom’s Hilarious Reaction To Her ‘Thirst Trap’ Bikini Pic!



However, fans were not paying attention to the sweet words he wrote. Nope! Instead, they were going crazy over the NSFW part of his steamy selfie in which his junk can be clearly seen through his gray sweatpants. Yep, that’s right! Full on! Swipe to the right to ch-ch-check out the risqué picture:

WOW!

Of course, social media users couldn’t help but comment about his manhood being on display for the world to see:

“It’s the 2nd pic for me thankful for grey sweatpants” “He looks happy. Glad I wasn’t the only one who noticed.” “ALEX! we can see you!” “Wow those grey sweats are amazing!!”

And many also noted how much of a “lucky lady” his wife Toni is. In case you didn’t know, the pair first got together in 2018. He later proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret model on Christmas Eve in 2019, and they got hitched a year later. Back in July, the two welcomed their daughter Luca Malaika.

Well, glad to see that things are still going strong between them! Reactions to the steamy photo? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Alex Pettyfer/Instagram]