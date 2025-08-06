Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG Julia Roberts' Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up In New Skateboarding Video! LOOK! Brooke Hogan Admits She Tried To STOP Hulk From Marrying Sky Daily -- She Was 'Scared' Of Her Scientology Connections! Liam Neeson & Son Daniel Show Support For Pamela Anderson In The SWEETEST Way! Did Tiffany Haddish Have A Baby With Her Celeb Friend?? Fans Are SOOO Confused! Kelly Osbourne Shares Heartbreaking Update On How She's Handling Ozzy's Death Jack Osbourne’s Wife Pays Tribute To ‘Coolest Father-In-Law’ With ADORABLE Pics Of Ozzy Being A Grandpa! Liam Neeson’s Son Seemingly Supports His Dad’s Relationship With Pamela Anderson! LOOK!  Brooke Hogan’s Husband Reveals The REAL Reason She Was Estranged From Hulk Before His Death Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renew Wedding Vows After 3 Years Of Marriage Amid Family Feud Hulk Hogan Had 'No Interest' Meeting Grandkids Before His Death, Says Brooke's Husband! Josh Duggar Attacks Witness Who Testified He Molested A 4-Year-Old -- Says She Was Just 'Bitter' He Didn't Marry Her Daughter Savannah Chrisley Worries Brother Chase Is 'Going To Die' As Family Reunites After Todd & Julie's Prison Release In Raw Docuseries Trailer

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence On Dad Ozzy’s Death With Emotional Video Montage: ‘My Heart Was Hurt Too Much’

Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence On Dad Ozzy’s Death With Emotional Video Montage: ‘My Heart Was Hurt Too Much’

Jack Osbourne is opening up about the loss of his father Ozzy.

Breaking his silence on the rock legend’s passing on July 22 at age 76, the 39-year-old shared a heart-wrenching video montage on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring videos and photos spanning his entire life with his father. In the caption, he expressed:

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

Related: Hulk Hogan Death Conspiracy Theories Fueled By Daughter Brooke

Jack then shared a quote by the author Hunter S. Thompson, which he felt “best describes my father.” It read:

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

Jack reflected:

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.”

So sweet! See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

How precious. They had so many good memories together! We’re sending the whole family lots of love as they continue to grieve this loss.

[Image via Jack Osbourne/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 06, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This