Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence On Dad Ozzy’s Death With Emotional Video Montage: ‘My Heart Was Hurt Too Much’

Jack Osbourne is opening up about the loss of his father Ozzy.

Breaking his silence on the rock legend’s passing on July 22 at age 76, the 39-year-old shared a heart-wrenching video montage on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring videos and photos spanning his entire life with his father. In the caption, he expressed:

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

Jack then shared a quote by the author Hunter S. Thompson, which he felt “best describes my father.” It read:

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

Jack reflected:

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.”

So sweet! See (below):

How precious. They had so many good memories together! We’re sending the whole family lots of love as they continue to grieve this loss.

[Image via Jack Osbourne/Instagram]