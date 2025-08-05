Hulk Hogan Death Conspiracy Theories Fueled By Daughter Brooke: 'I Saw His Blood Work'

Brooke Hogan is questioning everything about her dad’s death… and now so are fans!

The 37-year-old estranged daughter of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was interviewed Tuesday on the Bubba The Love Sponge radio show about her father’s death last month at the age of 71.

As we’ve reported, Hulk was felled by an acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack. But that wasn’t the most surprising thing about his death. The unexpected news was that he was also battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The disease, commonly known as CLL, affects white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow, blood, lymph nodes and spleen, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Related: Hulk Had ‘No Interest’ Meeting Grandkids Before His Death, Says Brooke’s Husband!

Well, now that the cancer news is out there, Brooke is sharing her take on it. And she is… suspicious, to say the least. She told the radio show she was “puzzled” by the cancer revelation because back before she and her father became estranged, she would regularly see his blood work whenever he had procedures done or medical issues addressed:

“That’s what has me puzzled because they’re saying, ‘Oh, he had leukemia.’ And I’m like, ‘I saw his blood work every time [he had a past surgery].'”

In fact, the Hogan Knows Best alum said she was on hand for every one of her dad’s surgeries through the years except for his most recent heart procedure earlier this year. And through it all, doctors were consistently amazed at Hulk’s health, she claims!

Brooke recalled one exchange in particular:

“One doctor, I quote, said, ‘his blood is like a 25-year-old.'”

She further remembered how her dad, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was always supremely focused on taking care of his body and battling the various effects of aging — even into his final years:

“[Hulk] took the most care of his body. He was going to an anti-aging specialist.”

We hate to break the harsh news to Brooke, but sadly 25-year-olds get cancer, too. Even children get leukemia. Again, sad but true.

Well, that isn’t good enough for Brooke. Because she started to get conspiratorial. While she did acknowledge on the radio show that Hulk’s heart “was compromised,” she was quick to add her view that it should not have “been the thing that took him out.”

In that realm, she questioned why nobody had caught any signs about Hulk’s high white blood count before prior surgeries:

“Being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood count? That’s what bothers me the most.”

And then she left it with an open-ended curiosity:

“We don’t have cancer that runs in our family. It seems weird.”

That’s not the only thing she thought was weird, either. She later added during the interview:

“It’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack; but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question. To me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS.”

Whoa…

For what it’s worth, law enforcement officials in Clearwater, Florida where Hulk died are still adamant there was no foul play involved in his death, if that’s where your mind immediately went. After Brooke’s radio appearance, a spokesperson for the Clearwater PD said this to TMZ Sports to quell any potential uncertainty:

“As previously stated, there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death.”

What exactly does Brooke think happened?

This is the same interview where she spoke about the fear of Hulk marrying into Scientology, too. And Clearwater is the spiritual headquarters. So something tells us she’s not going to listen to any authorities there. Don’t you think??

Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below).

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Brooke Hogan/Instagram]