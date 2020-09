Orange Is The New Black alum Jackie Cruz has been consistently been making music while acting – and it’s consistently been great!

Her songs have been so varied, from Latin-infused tracks to Melly 16, which feels like a soulful throwback yet still current. If you like Kali Uchis or Ariana Grande, you will really enjoy this!

