Jada Pinkett Smith Was More 'Shocked' Will Said THIS At Oscars Than The Actual Slap!?

Jada Pinkett Smith was left stunned at the 2022 Oscars — but for a totally different reason than the rest of us!

Obviously, we were all taken aback when Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped the s**t outta host Chris Rock after he made a joke about the Red Table Talk star’s shaved head during the awards ceremony last year. But Jada was having a whole different set of emotions. And it all revolved around what Will said during the heated moment.

Chatting with Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special, which will air in full on Friday night, the actress recalled how her baby daddy yelled after the slap, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.” This, at least for her, was the biggest surprise of the evening. She dished:

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

That’s why she was “shocked”?! Not the violence?? Okay, gurl. LOLz!

Related: Jada Calls Tupac Her ‘Soulmate’ After Will Separation Reveal!

TBH, this really wasn’t a weird thing to say at all — at least from the public’s POV. But the Girls Trip star was confused because, as she revealed earlier this week, the couple had been secretly separated since 2016. Behind closed doors, they weren’t acting like husband and wife (though they aren’t divorced), but since they’d been faking it for SO long, we get why Will used the moniker! Weren’t we all supposed to believe they were still married anyway?! It would’ve been stranger if he’d said ex-wife! Just sayin’!

Ch-ch-check out that clip of their sit-down (below):

In an NBC News exclusive, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals what Chris Rock said to her off-stage after Will Smith slapped him: “I go, Chris, this is about some old s***. That’s all I could think of saying … And I couldn’t really take in his apology.” pic.twitter.com/fREEefvzOs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2023

Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Today/Apple TV/YouTube]