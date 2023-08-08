Jada Pinkett Smith Shares New Pics Of Her Hair 'Come Back' After Alopecia Struggle

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing a BIG follicular update!

On Instagram Monday, the Red Table Talk host shared a set of before and after selfies to showcase her hair growth since her diagnosis with alopecia. The 51-year-old actress wrote in the caption:

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see Slide 1: Past Slide 2: Present”

In the first picture she’s rocking her shaved head, but in the second picture, she’s got an AH-Mazing cute, already bleached pixie cut!

She looks absolutely radiant! Just gorgeous!

The Girls Trip star has been very open about her struggles with alopecia throughout the years, and opened up about it for the first time on RTT in 2018, where she told her story:

“I’ve been having issues with hair loss. It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear.”

So sad. A few months later, she shared a video showing her followers the bald spots on her head:

“Now at this point I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Look at this line right here … it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

She captioned the video, however, showcasing her bravery through her hair loss, writing:

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something … Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period! “

Her diagnosis was brought into a much larger spotlight when Chris Rock infamously mocked her at the 2022 Oscars. We all remember the moment Will Smith stormed onstage and caused the infamous “slap seen ’round the world” when he smacked Chris right across the face — HARD! He then told the comedian:

“Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Everyone remembers that — what’s been forgotten is the fact Rock had just poked a very sore spot for the Scream 2 star, comparing her shaved look to G.I. Jane. The irony is, if Will hadn’t gotten violent we’d probably remember a lot better that Rock was pulling some icky playground bully crap on Jada!

It’s wonderful to see Jada still be open after everything, her bravery surrounding such a sensitive topic is so admirable! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

