Jada Pinkett Smith SLAMS Critics Who Blamed HER For Oscars Slap -- Because She Was An 'Adulteress'!

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up to People on Thursday about how “ridiculous” it was that she was the one blamed for the Oscars slap! Her husband Will Smith infamously struck Chris Rock during the ceremony last year after a terrible joke about her baldness. So it was about her, in a way. But it turns out Will and Jada weren’t even a couple at that time? Wild…

Addressing the worldwide attention — and the supposition she was the cause for the slap, she said “it was ridiculous in how far it went,” elaborating:

“But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before. And I think that when we just look at human nature… when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame.”

Why was the “adulteress” narrative “false”? She and Will were open about her having an “entanglement” with August Alsina. Well, the explanation for that just came out this week. In an excerpt from Jada’s memoir, she dropped the bombshell that she and Will had actually been separated since 2016! SEVEN YEARS! Well before The Slap!

Acknowledging the fact viewers were misled by their own secrecy, the Red Table Talk host downplayed her frustration, noting:

“And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn’t surprised that I got blamed. But I understood that that’s just the human nature of it all.”

Even if they had been together, was the idea her cheating drove Will nuts? And that’s why he did what he did? That would still be nonsense even if they were still a couple. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum made his own decision — and she shouldn’t be the one taking the heat for the slap, whether or not she had an affair!

Frankly she shouldn’t have to say she’s not to blame because she wasn’t an “adulteress.” She wasn’t to blame because she wasn’t the one who overreacted. She did what she should have, which was give Rock the evil eye for his awful, outdated humor. If Will had done the same, we would have all been talking about how much of a jerk Chris was being instead of “the violence blah blah blah.”

For his part, Will has stood up for his wife from the beginning, insisting Jada “had nothing to do” with his inappropriate reaction while apologizing for his outburst.

