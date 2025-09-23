Jaden Smith Called Out As Nepo Baby After Scoring Coveted Fashion Gig!

Critics are not impressed with Jaden Smith!

Last week, the Karate Kid star was announced to be the first ever official Men’s Creative Director for a coveted fashion house: Christian Louboutin! In a video posted on Instagram revealing the news, the brand announced:

“Maison Christian Louboutin is pleased to welcome Jaden Smith as the first Men’s Creative Director.”

Related: Tom Holland Suffers Head Injury While Filming Spider-Man Stunt

Mr. Louboutin himself even offered a quote:

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable. I felt that with his creative direction our men’s collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way. He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men’s collections.”

See the video announcement (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@christianlouboutin)

In a subsequent post, Jaden’s duties as Men’s Creative Director were revealed:

“As Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, Jaden Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually, shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe that extends beyond product design.”

He gushed about the opportunity in a lengthy quote:

“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works. I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@christianlouboutin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@christianlouboutin)

The 27-year-old’s debut collection is set to be revealed during Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week in January, according to the brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

What an opportunity… One many are now raising their eyebrows at as he’s had quite the assist to the top. In the wake of the news, fans and industry members alike have jumped on social media to rip the partnership as nothing more than another nepo baby plant as Jaden is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. One fashion designer fumed in a TikTok:

“Imagine having 15 plus years of experience in fashion design, and then Jaden Smith takes your job…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

In the comments, users protested the decision:

“Nepotism is our societal downfall” “Nepotism in fashion is killing creativity and actual creatives, I HATE IT” “This industry is already one of the toughest to break into, and instead of opening doors for real talent, it feels like 90 percent of opportunities go straight to celebrity kids or famous names”

On X (Twitter), others SLAMMED the decision:

“Stupidest f**king s**t I’ve ever seen” “Stop wearing high end designer crap that funds the lifestyles of the rich and shameless.” “What a strange thing to do.” “Jaden Smith artistic director of Louboutin, we really live in a society where nepo babies are privileged to get artistic opportunities. While there are talented artists who struggle with networking or even getting internships”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

However, others defended the Icon rapper:

“I’m not saying nepotism isn’t a problem, but people who benefit from nepotism can also be talented” “Jaden Smith arguably influenced all modern day streetwear. Bro was on that back in 2017 and got called corny” “He definitely has the qualifications. It’s not like they picked a random talentless person.” “He has a decade of experience in fashion, been a creative director, LV Ambassador, and has met with Christian personally multiple times and he believes in him so what exactly are you mad at?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

What are your reactions to the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]