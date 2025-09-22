Tom Holland Suffers Head Injury While Filming Spider-Man Stunt! Oh No!

Oh no, poor Tom Holland!!

The Marvel star suffered a head injury on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day — putting the film on hold until further notice. Tom was rushed to a UK hospital on Friday straight from Leavesden Studios in Watford. The current Peter Parker is said to have been involved in a stunt gone terribly wrong. Per The US Sun, a spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

This fourth installment had made headlines for doing practical swinging stunts on location, rather than the green screen employed in the previous three films. Tom told Flip Your Wig back in July:

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid. We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again.”

We guess the big drawback to the “old-school filmmaking” is the danger of stunts… And not just for Tom!

Per earlier reports, a woman — who is assumed to be a stunt double — was also taken to the hospital. While no more word is available on her health, Tom was said to have been treated for a mild concussion after hitting his head. Ouch!

Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, confirmed during a charity dinner for The Brothers Trust that his son would sadly be away from filming “for a while” as he recovers. Some sources are speculating it’ll be months before he’s ready to go back. Oof…

But the good news is Tom seems OK! Despite his injury, he got out for the charity event alongside his charity co-founders: brothers Paddy, Sam, and Harry. Per Paddy’s Instagram post, he wore a sleek black tux alongside his fiancée Zendaya, who was also in attendance that night. See the post (below):

Tom co-hosted the Posh Pub Quiz at Christie’s auction house… for a bit. Sadly, he didn’t get to stay all night. Attendees say he left early because he wasn’t feeling well. Poor guy.

He’s definitely got a long road ahead of him with recovery, but we’re glad to see he’s alright! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

