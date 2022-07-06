James Cameron Urges People To PEE During His New Avatar Movie! Huh??

Avatar director James Cameron is begging viewers to feel free to go to the bathroom during his new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water — because he sure as s**t isn’t going to factor their pee break into the run-time!

During a chat with Empire this week, the filmmaker predicted what plenty of fans and reviewers will say about the lengthy first sequel in his proposed 5-film Avatar franchise, lamenting:

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f**king break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row.”

You can tell he’s already fed up with the criticism! But to be fair, binging hours of TV in the comfort of your own home is a LOT different than watching one incredibly long film in the theater. There’s mental breaks between episodes of course, but the biggest difference? You can’t hit pause at a moment’s notice at the cinema!

The original Avatar was already an astonishing 2 hours and 40 minutes, and it sounds like the follow-up flick will be even longer, reportedly over three hours! Sooo those with a small bladder are in for a wild ride because James has no plans to shorten his movie or add an intermission. His plea? He insisted:

“Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Hah! People already do that in movies! But they don’t have to like it!

It sounds like viewers are going to have to hold it or risk missing a pivotal scene when they see the film in theaters starting in December. But with all that water imagery, we have a feeling some folks will be dashing in and out of the restroom the whole time! Just saying!

Here’s what we don’t get — he’s planning four sequels to the 2009 blockbuster, and he can’t find a way to stop each chapter at about 2 hours? Heck, maybe he could give Disney 6 movies instead of 4?? Has anyone done the math on this??

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for the return to Pandora (below)!

Will you take a bathroom break during the film? Or can you not stand to miss a minute of the long-awaited sequel? Sound OFF (below)!

