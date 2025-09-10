Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Husband Of HR Exec Speaks Out After She Files For Divorce! Taylor Swift Fyre Fest?! Pricy Event Is A Total Scam, Say Backup Dancers! We're All Saying Denzel Washington's Name Wrong?!? OnlyFans Feud! Annie Knight Blasts Sophie Rain For 'Flat Out Lying' About Nude Content & $80 Mil Payday! Boyfriend FINALLY Charged 2 Years After Allegedly Burning Girlfriend & Her Dog Alive Ryan Lochte's Wife Claims He Did Drugs In Front Of The Kids! Plus, His Secret Rehab Stay Revealed... Kristin Cavallari Recalls Jaw-Dropping Childhood Bad Behavior That Started WHEN? This Is Crazy Work! Cardi B Wins Big In Meme-Worthy Assault Trial! Cousin Greg From Succession Busted For DUI! Kelley Wolf Banned From Contacting Scott & Kids In Strict New Court Order After Arrest! Love Island USA’s Taylor Williams Hospitalized After Being Thrown Off Horse In Scary Rodeo Accident! Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley DOXXED Him! Party Of Five Star Was Hit With A WAVE Of Unknown Calls From Unknown People!

James McAvoy

James McAvoy Assaulted By Stranger In Toronto Bar! WTF!

James McAvoy Assaulted By Stranger In Toronto Bar! WTF!

OMG, what the hell?!

James McAvoy had one hell of a time while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival — it ended with him getting attacked! This weekend, the actor was at TIFF to premiere his directorial debut film California Schemin’, but on Monday took a wild turn.

He and his wife Lisa Liberati attended the premiere on Saturday but stuck around town for a bit — and on Monday night he went to a local bar called Charlotte’s Room. Around 11:55 p.m., a source told People, a drunk man took a swing at James! He SUCKER PUNCHED him! The X-Men star was said to have tried to deescalate the situation and calm the man down before he was eventually escorted out.

Related: Home Improvement Star Allegedly Punched Woman & Threatened To Kill Her!

How did this even happen? James was minding his own business! The insider explained:

“James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.”

WTF?!

Luckily, the 46-year-old was okay. The source even reported he laughed it off and enjoyed the rest of his night. But seriously, that had to have been so scary! So far no statement from the bar or James’ camp on the situation, so we don’t know if there will be any legal action taken.

We’re just SO glad to hear that gorgeous face wasn’t seriously injured. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 09, 2025 17:40pm PDT

Share This