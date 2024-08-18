Jamie Lee Curtis Gushes Over ‘Ultimate Movie Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan As Freakier Friday Filming Nears End!

Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud movie momma!

On Friday, the Oscar winner took to Instagram with a lengthy post celebrating her and Lindsay Lohan’s big screen reunion! If you didn’t know, the iconic duo are returning for a sequel to their hit 2003 movie Freaky Friday… You know, the one where they switch bodies? Well, get ready because Freakier Friday is coming soon! And as filming nears its end, Jamie Lee is getting emotional! Alongside a selfie, the 65-year-old wrote:

“The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY. We still have a couple days left next week, but it’s winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I’m feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever.”

AWWW! That’s SO sweet!

She added:

“She gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honor of her. Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!”

See her full post (below):

So cute!

The Mean Girls star responded in the comments:

“​​So much and gratitude for YOU and this WONDERFUL experience and Many future fun times together to come!!”

Loves it!

Jamie Lee followed up the post with one of her and Lindsay hopping on the “very demure, very mindful” social media trend. Watch (below):

HA!

