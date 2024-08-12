Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional While Becoming Youngest Disney Legend EVER: 'This Award Is Dedicated To Hannah'

Got A Tip?

Miley Cyrus is officially Disney royalty.

On Sunday, the Flowers singer made history at the Disney’s D23 event in Anaheim, California by becoming the youngest person EVER to make it to Disney Legend status!!

For those who don’t know, Disney Legends is pretty much like the company’s de facto hall of fame… It includes stars who they believe “have made major contributions to the company over the years,” according to their website. And as for Miley, she of course rose to fame all the way back in 2006 after landing her hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana at just 13 years old, in which she played the pop sensation by night and regular ol’ Miley Stewart by day.

To celebrate this new milestone and impressive achievement, the 31-year-old came out on stage to her hit HM song The Best of Both Worlds before reflecting on her early days on screen as the character:

“We needed footage of her playing sold out concerts but no-one knew who she, aka Miley, was.”

Related: Kendall Jenner Feels Her Life Growing Up Was Like Hannah Montana!

Through teary eyes, the Wrecking Ball singer recalled giving away free tickets at malls where she had her “first free concert.” She continued:

“In reality I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream, but in my heart I was Hannah Montana. And I was so proud to be her.”

Awww! The We Can’t Stop singer went on:

“A little bit of everything has changed since that day. But at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. She made Miley in so many ways. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

So sweet!

Elsewhere in her speech, the Disney alum joked about not being “created in a lab,” before reflecting on her Bangerz era — which was a BIG departure from her Disney brand:

“If I was, there must have been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016.”

HA!

Honestly, she’s not wrong about that!

See footage from her speech (below):

@people

#MileyCyrus quoting #HannahMontana while accepting her #Disney Legend award. ????❤️ #D23

♬ original sound – People Magazine

So wholesome. And so awesome to see all that she has achieved! Congratulations, Disney Legend!!

[Images via Miley Cyrus, DisneyMusicVEVO, & Disney Channel Asia/YouTube]

Aug 12, 2024

