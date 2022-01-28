Listen To This: Broken Dreams!

Jamie Miller first came to prominence as a contestant on The Voice UK. Not many have gone on to successful recording careers after that, but he’s hoping to change that!

He can definitely sing! And he writes his songs too.

The City That Never Sleeps is adult contemporary pop. A narrow lane. It skews older.

But, hey, that speaks directly to us! Key demo! And this is done so well!

Check it out above!

