JaNa Craig's Friend Hints Year-Long Love Island USA Romance With Kenny Rodriguez Ended Because Of Racism And MORE -- As Castmates SLAM Him!

What the heck did Kenny Rodriguez do??? That is the question Love Island USA fans have been asking the past few days since news of the breakup with JaNa Craig broke, and we’re finally getting some answers. And it’s bad, you guys! It’s really, really bad!

If you followed the drama this week, you know that she dumped Kenny on Sunday, just one day after they attended David Dobrik’s birthday party together. They were all loved up days before, and then suddenly they were over? Something must have happened! Despite rumors of the pair having a huge fight, a source told People that “there was no big, public blowout,” and the relationship simply ran its course. The same insider also said they are never getting back together.

However, fans began to notice signs that there was much more to the story behind the breakup. Especially after many of their castmates, including host Ariana Madix, unfollowed Kenny on Instagram! Theories started brewing, everything from Kenny cheated to he had a secret family. But it turns out what happened is worse than anyone guessed!

Related: Tom Brady Takes A Swipe At Ex Gisele Bündchen In Newsletter About ‘Family’!

On Tuesday, JaNa broke her silence about the breakup in a message posted to Instagram Stories. She saw all the theories online, and she revealed “none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.” Whoa! What! Her entire statement read:

“Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be OK.”

OMG…

JaNa did not reveal any details. And don’t expect Kenny to, either. He posted to his Instagram account shortly after:

“The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately. Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term. I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

Huh??? Two totally different breakup statements! Kenny makes it seem like they parted ways because they realized they weren’t each other’s person or whatever — not that he did something absolutely horrible, as JaNa suggested! Well, the reality star reacted to Kenny’s statement afterward! And it is clear she’s not happy with what he had to say! Calling him out for not telling the truth, she wrote:

“Stfu you manipulative liar. You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

Damn!

JaNa did not get into the specific details of what Kenny did wrong once again! But her girls did! It turns out he should’ve gone on The Bachelorette and not Love Island. He wasn’t there for the right reasons. He also allegedly said some awful and racist things! Her close friend Charmane Smith spilled all the tea on her Instagram (which is now private), writing:

“My advice for women in relationships: if you have access – go thru your man’s phone TODAY. Search keywords like ‘I don’t like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can f**k hella bitches. You’ll thank me later. P.S – NEVER spare a man.. Dog them out babygirl.”

What the f**k!!! Leah Kateb made a similar claim, saying Kenny is a “racist,” scammer, and clout chaser:

“Put a sock in it ChatGPT headass. Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryna make it seem like it’s something it’s not. Dw, our Nay is blessed & highly favored.”

Liv Walker also went off, writing:

“Your pathetic excuse for a story is laughable. I can’t even put into words how good of a person naynay is and how hard it is to watch her go through something like this. @kennydrodriguez I hope this gives you the clout you always wanted you f**king loser.”

Serena Page called Kenny “a narcissist and a racist” in a comment. She added on IG Stories:

“Lets all remember this is not a show and someones actual feelings. It may just be tea for yall but thats not the case for us. Yall already know how im coming behind JaNa, and TRUST so does he.”

It is clear her cast has her back! Kaylor Martin then chimed in to say:

“Kenny is a poor excuse of a man. You lost the most beautiful genuine soul. Shame on you.” ​

If only we all could be in the PPG group chat right now to see more of their reactions! But in all seriousness, if this is true, how disgusting of that man. It is so sick, and JaNa deserves so much better.

At this time, Kenny has not addressed the accusations. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via extratv/Entertainment Tonight/Love IslandUSA/YouTube]