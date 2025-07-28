Love Island USA's JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez Suddenly Split After 1 Year -- What Happened??

Another one bites the reality TV dust!

Love Island USA‘s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have split up. The fan favorites apparently called it quits on Sunday, one day after attending YouTuber David Dobrik‘s birthday party together. TMZ reports that JaNa was the one to end it!

Rumors swirled the duo, who appeared on season 6 of the Peacock series, had a big fight — but People sources assure “there was no big, public blowout,” and the relationship just ran its course. The same insider also revealed that there’s NO WAY the two will be getting back together.

IDK about you, but it smells of bad blood to us!! After all, the Love Island: Beyond the Villa stars were completely loved up on each other in the days leading up to the split! AND eagle-eyed fans noticed JaNa/ her close friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb unfollowed Kenny as did their significant others Miguel Harichi and Kordell Beckham.

YIKESSSS.

Hopefully we’ll know more as the days pass. Did you think JaNa and Kenny would last? Or was the writing on the wall? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via JaNa Craig/Kenny Rodriguez/Instagram]