Tom Brady Takes A Swipe At Ex Gisele Bündchen In Newsletter About 'Family'!

Tom Brady just published a newsletter about how he sees his long NFL career now that his football-playing days are over, but that’s not what fans are focused on.

Instead, reading his latest writing will probably have you thinking something very different: that the former New England Patriots signal caller used it to take a swipe at his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen!

Related: Tom Brady Hits Back At Story About Spurning ‘Too Old’ Sofia Vergara

So, the 47-year-old had football on his mind in this newly-penned newsletter. The University of Michigan college football vet took aim at the way he’s raised the children he shares with his supermodel ex — son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 12, as well as Brady’s other son Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He wrote:

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.”

And he continued:

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

Hold up!!!

Remember, one of the driving forces that caused such a rift between the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his Brazilian bombshell wife was him refusing to quit football. Like, he wouldn’t stop playing the game! He retired, thought better of it, and came back for more. And Gisele HATED IT!! She straight-up thought he put football before family!!

Sooo Tom now saying that he chose to show love to his fam by playing football is quite a little swipe at her over their inability to get on the same page with him choosing to continue playing when he did, no?!?! And it just continues to underscore how the duo REALLY didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to his career! Yeesh!

Related: Tom Sure Tried To Shoot His Shot With Sydney Sweeney At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding!

Elsewhere in the newsletter, Brady pontificated a bit more about being a dad:

“Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it. Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs. Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide.”

He sure is hung up on how football helped him “provide” for his family, isn’t he?!

He wrapped his pensive remarks with a capper discussing how everybody will “fail and disappoint people along the way.” Hmmm. About that, he wrote:

“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way. But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose. Your actions reflect your priorities. That’s what you need to live up to everyday.”

Reactions, y’all?!

Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Andres Otero/MEGA/WENN]