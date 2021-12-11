ANOTHER Duggar Scandal! Josh's Sister Jana Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child!

What is going on with this family? Oh wait, we watched the way they were raised on 19 Kids And Counting…

Just one day after Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography case, we’ve learned his little sister is also facing criminal charges relating to children.

At 31 years old, Jana Duggar is two years younger than Josh, and in this family she’s something of an anomaly — she’s the eldest unmarried Duggar! So how does a woman with no children of her own end up facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child??

That part is unclear, but the charge has been confirmed by a clerk in the Elms Springs District of Arkansas. The clerk could not say one way or the other if the cases were related, but it seems highly unlikely. After all, this is only a misdemeanor charge, and anything to do with child porn — or anything related to Josh, frankly — would be far more serious. The clerk revealed the citation came on September 9 of this year, before Josh’s trial even began. We imagine the increased attention on Josh is what led to the discovery of this charge.

Jana, who reportedly still lives with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar at the infamous family compound, was actually in attendance at trial. The Sun reported she was seen “laughing and mingling with family during breaks, including Josh.” Not sure how we’d be giggly under the circumstances, but OK.

We’re seeing conflicting reports on whether Jana is pleading not guilty or taking a plea deal — we’ll try to get clear on that as soon as possible. We have heard she is expected back in court in January, so we’re sure we’ll know more then.

[Image via Jana Duggar/Instagram/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.]