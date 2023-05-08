Jana Kramer Details Her Co-Parenting Journey With Ex Mike Caussin -- And Gives Her Best Divorce Tip!

Jana Kramer is sharing all the parenting advice she’s got!

In a candid new interview with E! News out on Sunday, the country singer revealed her most unexpected bit of advice for anyone struggling in a marriage right now — and it couldn’t come at a better time. She dished:

“Little tip: Maybe get divorced in the summertime.”

LOLz! Not what you expected, is it?!

Recalling her own split from ex-husband Mike Caussin back in April 2021, the mother of Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, recalled:

“That first month when I got divorced, I was just like, ‘How are my kids even getting to school? I can’t even function.’ But I think the summer helped me. We were able to be outside and enjoy the sun and the warmth, so that was nice. You just kind of get into a flow. And now I don’t even know how it was before. You just make it work.”

As Perezcious readers know, things between the One Tree Hill alum and NFL athlete got incredibly messy when they finally decided to split for good (after an already at times rocky relationship). Following the divorce, the actress claimed Mike cheated on her with more than 13 women throughout their romance, even after he promised to stay faithful following rehab for sex addiction in 2016. After a LOT of drama, thankfully, the exes can successfully co-parent their two young children now, she happily updated fans:

“I have an amazing coparenting situation with my ex.”

On what their relationship is like now, the 39-year-old recalled a recent phone call in which they were figuring out the kids’ busy schedules:

“It’s like, ‘Okay, when Jace has baseball, Jolie’s got soccer.’ I didn’t think we’d get to that place and we’re there. It’s like, ‘No, we’ve got this. We’ll figure it out.’ I think that piece has been really nice.”

Sounds lovely after all they’ve been through!

When she’s not shuffling the kids around to different activities, the momma bear is embracing every chance she gets to spend time with them, including a trip to NYC in December for Jingle Ball and to see The Rockettes with Jolie. She shared:

“They’re just cool little humans. And they’re fun to play with and they want to play with me right now, which is something I’m very aware of. There will be a day when they don’t want to. So I’m trying to embrace that as much as I can.”

Now, she wants to make sure every mom feels empowered — and she’s hoping her new collection with LULUSIMONSTUDIO will do just that. She has created a set of relatable, mom-friendly sweatshirts, including one that says “Mom of the Year.” On this design, she noted:

“Sometimes I make silly mistakes as a mom. And then I’m like, ‘Well, that just made me mom of the year.’ But I’m also like, I am mom of the year. Like, I’m the best mom ever. So it’s a little play on that.”

She may be a celeb, but she knows what it feels like to be struggling with parenting, the I Got the Boy vocalist said of a recent incident:

“I remember walking out to my bus stop and one of the moms was like, ‘You okay?’ And I was like, ‘No, I just yelled and I feel terrible. And I made her cry and then I started crying.’ She’s like, ‘I told my kid the other day to F off. We all have those mom moments where we feel like we’re failing, but we’re not. We’re just doing the best that we can.'”

Parenting is no joke! When she does find herself raising her voice, she has tricks up her sleeve, too:

“I get on their level and apologize and just say, ‘It’s really frustrating, but Mommy should not have yelled and I’m really sorry.’ I think it’s just owning it and being real with them.”

She also leans on her “sister wives” and will host regular hang-out sessions for her friends and their children to come over and spend time together at her house. Fun! There’s a new addition to the group too: her new boyfriend! After keeping her lover’s identity a secret for a little while, Jana has officially gone public with her beau, Scottish soccer star Allan Russell, recently posing arm-in-arm at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards with him. She said:

“It’s a very respectful relationship. And I don’t think I’ve ever experienced something like that, where it’s like he respects me so much and I respect him. There’s so much love and respect. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what a concept!'”

She continued:

“We’re kind of, like, baby-stepping it, but he’s not going anywhere. I feel like when you know, you know. And with this one, it’s just very different.”

Wow! It really sounds like things are looking up for her, which is so great after how tough and heartbreaking things got amid the split! Thoughts on her divorce tip? Sound OFF (below)!

