Britney Spears' Book Delayed?! Scared Celebs Threatening Legal Action Over Spilled Tea!

Britney Spears’ tell-all is… apparently telling ALL. And that may be a bit too much for a few fellow celebs’ liking.

Fans of the Toxic singer know she is set to release her long-awaited memoir later this year, which will dive into all the upsetting unknown details of her highly publicized life. To help her put pen to paper, the Gimme More singer enlisted Sam Lansky as a ghostwriter. But this is her story. A close source provided a sneak peek of what the autobiography would look like last month, promising:

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

The insider also let slip that she would be covering her life post-conservatorship, as well, adding:

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari… Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It’s truly a female empowerment story — her taking control of her life.”

Sounds amazing! However, not everyone is interested in every stone being turned…

Momentum has since come to a screeching halt after a few “A-listers” voiced concern over what exactly she may be touching on. A source told the US Sun Sunday:

“Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers.”

Hmmm… While this report didn’t name any names, a source specifically name checked Britney’s former relationship with Timberlake in their report last month. We can also imagine that the “family” they talked about may include her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and maybe even ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. As far as other A-listers, Britney has spent time with her share: Ryan Gosling, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, just to name a few.

According to the source, following the unnamed celebs’ growing concern, lawyers got involved, contacting publisher Simon & Schuster directly:

“Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

Oh no! Could the fear of legal reprisal really keep the book shelved?? Or… unshelved, we guess? Not if Brit has her way!

The Lucky singer is still keen on sharing her story with the world. The source explained:

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight. There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever. Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

Wow. It sounds like there’s just so much we don’t even know about — that folks don’t want us to know about!

We’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out… What are YOU expecting to learn from the tell-all, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/WENN]