Jana Kramer Finally Reveals Who Her Mystery BF Is As They Go Instagram Official!

Jana Kramer is finally ready to share who her mystery boyfriend is with the world!

ICYMI, the 39-year-old country singer revealed on her Whine Down podcast earlier this month that she is off the market again and has been dating a “sweetheart” man who is from Scotland but lives in England right now. While Jana has opened up about their relationship, she decided to keep the identity of her new man a secret — well, until now!

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she is dating… former soccer player Allan Russell! In the picture of the couple, Jana could be seen laughing as she cuddled with the 42-year-old athlete. Tagging Russell’s account, she then wrote in the caption:

“Back where it all started… Also this is so us… trying to take a photo”

So not only did she reveal who her beau is, but they also made their relationship official on the ‘gram! Awww!! Ch-ch-check out the adorable photo (below):

As we mentioned before, Jana confirmed she was in a relationship again following her messy relationships with Jay Cutler, Ian Schinelli, and, of course, her cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin. She shared on her podcast about her boyfriend:

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

As for how they met? The momma of two said they connected through an online dating app and was hesitant to start something with him at first, especially since he is currently living across the pond:

“When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

Despite being long-distance right now, Jana seemed positive about her and the Norwich City FC specialist attacking coach’s romance. The actress gushed:

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

Jana seems so happy right now!!! Love that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

