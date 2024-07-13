Jana Kramer Gets Married To Allan Russell In Intimate Scotland Wedding!  

Congratulations are in order for Jana Kramer!

The 40-year-old actress revealed to People that she got married to Allan Russell on Saturday! What great news! According to the outlet, the couple tied the knot in front of 35 wedding guests at Carnell Estate — just outside Glasgow, Scotland. Of course, those in attendance for the nuptials included her two children, 8-year-old daughter Jolie and 5-year-old son Jace, their 8-month-old son Roman, and the former soccer player’s 16-year-old son Troy. The One Tree Hill alum said of their wedding day:

“I just knew that I wanted to marry him. We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we’re married now. I’ve also never been so excited to walk down the aisle to someone, and it didn’t need to be this big thing. It’s going to be very small and intimate and everything that we wanted. We’re getting married in Scotland, so the background is already stunning as it is. I just want to marry him, and I want my closest friends there. That’s all that truly matters to us and our family.”

Related: Cam Newton PISSED He Wasn’t Invited To Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding To Olivia Culpo!

For the big day, Jana and Allan made sure to pay tribute to his Scottish heritage. There were bagpipes, kilts, haggis pie, ceilidh — traditional Scottish music — and Highland Games like cable toss and stone-throwing. Their kids each had a role in the wedding, with Jolie as the flower girl, Jace as the ring bearer, and Troy as an usher. During the ceremony, the lovebirds recited vows they wrote themselves. Aww!

Unfortunately, no pictures were released of their nuptials yet! We bet Jana looked beautiful on the wedding day, though! You can take a look at some of their pre-wedding adventures (below):

We couldn’t be happier for her and her new hubby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]