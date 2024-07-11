NFL Star Cam Newton Is PISSED That He Wasn't Invited To Former Teammate Christian McCaffrey's Wedding To Olivia Culpo!

And the award for the most dramatic wedding this year so far goes to… Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey!

As Perezcious readers know, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the couple’s nuptials. It all started when fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham bashed Olivia’s wedding dress, saying it gave “nothing” and lacked “personality.” The former pageant queen and her hubby slammed the social media personality for her “evil” and “extremely hurtful” remarks. But despite their fierce defense of their wedding, the criticisms kept on coming!

Content creator Jess Weslie later said Olivia had “pick me” and “weird” vibes — all because she talked about her natural makeup look for the wedding in Vogue. The reality star then defended herself again, saying:

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..”

Yeesh. Oh, and let’s not forget the pre AND post-wedding drama surrounding her sister Aurora Culpo and her now ex-boyfriend Paul Bernon! It seems the newlyweds cannot get a break! They should be in complete bliss after their big day, but they are dealing with the haters instead! And unfortunately, they aren’t done quite yet! Now, one of his former teammates has called them out, too! Why? All because they didn’t invite him to the big day!!

Several people from the football world attended the ceremony in Rhode Island last month, including former star tight end Greg Olsen, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, current 49ers tight end George Kittle, San Fran head coach Kyle Shanahan, and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. But do you know who didn’t make it on the guest list? Christian’s former Panthers teammate and superstar QB Cam Newton! And he’s pissed about it!!

Cam went off on the 28-year-old running back for snubbing him on the latest episode of his 4th and 1 podcast, saying:

“Damn, C-Mac. I couldn’t get an invite? Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef? Was Brock there? F**k that man!”

For those who don’t know, Cam is seemingly referring to when he threw shade at the 24-year-old 49ers quarterback Purdy by calling him a “game manager” during the 2023 season — which was basically a way of saying he has no raw talent. Oof. And FYI, Brock did attend the wedding! However, that is not the reason Christian didn’t invite Cam! More on that in a minute…

The former quarterback went on to say that he wanted at least the courtesy of being invited since they were teammates for several years. If anything, he could have given Olivia and Christian a gift! Cam continued:

“You lucky I wasn’t there C-Mac! Because I would crash that motherf**ker. I woulda crashed it! It looked like they had so much fun. I don’t know if I would’ve been able to go. … I at least wanted to say, ‘Bro I can’t make it.’ I at least wanted to give you a present or something. I found out, Jas [Newton’s girlfriend Jasmine Brown] said, ‘Damn baby they look good.’ I said, ‘Yeah, they do look good.’ The first thing she said, ‘Damn, Olivia changed outfits three times!’ S**t, one of the outfits could’ve been a damn Meshika hat. Damn C Mac. F**k!.”

The NFL star apparently wanted to go to the wedding so bad, which is why he is so “bitter” right now! He concluded:

“I wanted to be there bro! From the photographs, it looked like they needed some color in that motherf**ker anyway! F**k! F**k! F**k! … You blew it C-Mac. You blew it. Do I come off as angry? Finally, like I’m really bitter! Now somebody can say, ‘you sound like you bitter bro.’ I am bitter! This time I am bitter! F**k!”

DAMN!!!

Despite his heated words, Cam did take a moment to congratulate Olivia and McCaffrey. At least he ended the podcast segment on a good note! Watch (below):

He really is mad! Whoa! So, why wasn’t Cam invited? From the way he’s acting, it sounds like he expected to go to the wedding!

Well, Christian addressed the situation in the comments section of the podcast clip on Instagram. As for what happened, the athlete said he would have loved for Cam to be there — but they haven’t spoken to each other in four years! In fact, he doesn’t even think he has the correct phone number for him anymore! Recalling a conversation he had at the wedding reception with Greg Olsen, Christian wrote:

“Me: *Talking to Greg at the bar ‘This was a great night, but you know what would’ve made it even better?’ Greg: ‘What?’ Me: ‘If Cam were here. I haven’t got a text back in 4 years. In fact, they just go green now.’ Greg: *Takes sip of whiskey ‘He would’ve loved it… 4 years? Even on Instagram. Me: ‘Only once on there but that don’t count’ (Insert laugh track) *He orders another round while they both sit in silence for 30 seconds. Christian: ‘Why don’t he love me man?’ *Camera cuts to highlights of Cam and Christian together while ‘With Arms Wide Open’ by Creed plays. Scene”

Well… Ok then! Cam then responded to Christian, asking:

“What number do you have?! (share it here) – love.”

Olivia’s hubby replied with the number, adding:

“And what’s really embarrassing is when I look at how many times I texted this number on some “hope you’re well bro” type shit and just sat there like an idiot. the real question here is (Dun Dun Dun)- do you still have my #? Honest answers only. No assistants digging through old phones.”

Ultimately, it seemingly was all just a misunderstanding. Cam explained that the number was from 2018 — hence why Christian was always left on read. Wow.

Hopefully, this marks the end of the wedding drama for Olivia and Christian! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

