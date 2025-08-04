Jana Kramer Heard Rumor Husband Allan Russell Is On A Dating App Behind Her Back! She Says...

Not again… right??

OK, so a rumor has been going around that Jana Kramer‘s husband… has a Bumble account. We know, we know. Oof!

This was probably the last thing the One Tree Hill alum would want to hear. Her ex-husband Mike Caussin was basically a serial cheater — something she’s been painfully honest about with her fans. And the honesty is continuing here because Jana is addressing the rumor head-on!

On Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, the Why Ya Wanna singer addressed the recent chatter that her hubby Allan Russell may be cheating on her. She explained she’d gotten a DM telling her that “someone’s impersonating” her man on the dating app. Well, hopefully.

It turns out, despite her past betrayals she’s not worried about it at all! In fact, she and Allan are laughing the whole thing off! She explained:

“Remember how there was this thing going around being like, ‘Oh, Allan is on a dating app?’ And Allan and I were joking about it. It’s hilarious. But I wouldn’t even look into that now.”

Yep, she says she’s fully confident in Allan! Although she admitted “in years past, I would have 1,000 percent looked into it”, there’s “not a piece” of herself that believes the former soccer player would ever do that to her:

“If it was to fall apart, I mean, it would, obviously, be devastating, but I just know that this is so different than my last [marriage]. I know what I have in front of me, and I know we have our own set of challenges like every other marriage, but I’ve got a partner that is willing to be respectful, loving, and isn’t going to walk away.”

Aww… We love to hear it. Especially after how much she suffered. Trust is so important in a marriage, and it’s good to know she has it this time.

And while Jana acknowledges that infidelity is always going to be a possibility in her mind thanks to her past, she doesn’t fear it with Allan:

“That’s his choice if he ever chooses one day, but again, it’s not something that I’m fearful of. I trust him. I think when we started dating in the beginning, sure, that was a fear. But then just going — my big thing was, what is in front of me right now? What is the truth today, not the past?”

Sounds like he’s done his due diligence to completely earn her trust!

In fact, the singer says her past relationships didn’t work due to a lack of honesty and authenticity — which is something she says she doesn’t have to worry about anymore:

“We have everything to last. I didn’t have anything to hold on to in my last marriages. So that’s why it’s so different. So, it’s like, hold on now to what you know to be the truth of what you do have.”

Sweet!

We really hope this is it for the both of them. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

