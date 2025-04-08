Jana Kramer Took Away Her Kids’ VERY Limited Social Media Access For This Really Sad Reason!

Jana Kramer gave her kids an inch allowing them to use social media… But when they began to expect a mile, she took it all away.

The One Tree Hill star opened up about her eldest children’s social media use during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast. She explained Jolie, 9, and Jace, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, REALLY wanted to check out the new TikTok alternative for kids called Coverstar, so she allowed them to have a “trial run.” The momma explained:

“The kids don’t do iPads anymore. They rarely watch TV anymore, and [Jolie] keeps just asking me.”

She continued:

“So, I downloaded it on my phone to, obviously, see the app … I’m like, ‘You know what? They can use my phone for 20 minutes a day, 30 minutes a day, and they can have fun with it,’ because they love doing videos on the monitor[ed] phone. They’ll create these little videos and they pretend they’re talking to a YouTube channel, which I’m not uploading, but that’s fine. If that’s their way of being creative for 30 minutes, whatever, go for it.”

Related: Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Furious At Fans Who Leaked Pics Of Daughter Carly

However, she had a change of heart when Jace’s expectations for likes and followers began to grow:

“Jace primarily — it wasn’t even Jolie — but he’s like, ‘Ugh, we only have one fan.’ And I’m like, ‘And it’s away, goodbye.’ I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ He is a 6-year-old and he’s worried about how many stars they got. They got 10 stars on one and then they’ve got one [on another].”

She relate to the feeling, though, as “Instagram is my livelihood [and] how I support my family primarily so, it kind of weighs on me when algorithms aren’t great.” However, Jace is a 6-year-old! Not a breadwinner! The 41-year-old, who also shares son Roman with husband Allan Russell, continued:

“I’ve seen how depressed kids can get because if they don’t get enough likes — so I just took it away again. I’m like, ‘No, this was a nice trial run. I don’t like it. And you don’t need to be upset. It doesn’t matter how many fans you [have]. Your fans are all in the house right here and we love you so much. It doesn’t matter who else is heart-ing and liking your stuff.’”

Seriously!

Do YOU agree with Jana?? Did she make the right decision? You can listen to her talk more about it (below):

Sound OFF in the comments section!

[Images via Jana Kramer/Instagram & Coverstar]