Jana Kramer Says Her Fiancé Allan Russell & Ex Mike Caussin ‘Had A Beer’ Together?!

Jana Kramer’s fiancé Allan Russell and ex-husband Mike Caussin seem to be bonding!

During an episode of her Whine Down podcast on Monday, the 39-year-old country singer opened up about the relationship between the two guys, recalling a sweet moment they had together recently. She said:

“My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he’s like, ‘I’ll just come drop the kids off.’ And he came in and he had a beer with Allan.”

Related: Jana Defends Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal!

Wow! And as you can imagine, Jana was thrilled to see them easily getting along and hanging out! She added:

“I remember sitting there going, ‘This is really cool.’ I never would have dreamt it this way, but this is cool.”

Now this friendly interaction between Mike and Allan may not surprise some listeners. Back in April, the momma — who is expecting her first child with Allan — first revealed to Us Weekly that the duo were getting along “great”:

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing. Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched [them interact] … I’m like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful. I’m at soccer games and it’s like — it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

Clearly, things have not changed between Allan and Mike months later!

It’s great to hear about their amicable co-parenting situation! Mike and Jana have come a long way since the cheating drama that led to their divorce! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below…

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, DJDM/WENN]